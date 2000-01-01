PJT Partners Inc A (NYSE:PJT)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - PJT
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - PJT
- Market Cap$1.733bn
- SymbolNYSE:PJT
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorCapital Markets
- Currency
- ISINUS69343T1079
Company Profile
PJT Partners Inc is a United States-based company. It delivers strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations and fund placement and secondary advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors and governments.