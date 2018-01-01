PJT Partners Inc Class A (NYSE:PJT) Share Price

Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc is a United States-based company that focuses on advisory business. The company's core businesses include the strategic advisory business, which provides financial advisory and transaction execution capability; the business of restructuring and special situations, which offers advisory services on recapitalizations, reorganizations, debt repurchases, exchange offers, capital raises, and distressed mergers and acquisitions; and the fund placement and secondary advisory business, which offers fund placement and secondary advisory services. The company generates its revenue from the advisory fee, placement fee, and others. Geographically, It generates a majority of revenue from the U.S., with the rest from overseas markets.PJT Partners Inc is a United States-based company. It delivers strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations and fund placement and secondary advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors and governments.