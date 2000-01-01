Company Profile

Plains All American provides transportation, storage, processing, fractionation, and marketing services for crude oil, refined products, natural gas liquids, liquefied petroleum gas, and related products. Assets are geographically diverse, spanning the United States and Alberta, Canada, but heavily concentrated in major U.S. shale basins like the Permian, Stack, and Bakken.Plains All American Pipeline LP is engaged in providing transportation, storage, processing, fractionation, and marketing services for crude oil, refined products, natural gas liquids, liquefied petroleum gas, and related products.