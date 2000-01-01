Company Profile

Plains All American provides transportation, storage, processing, fractionation, and marketing services for crude oil, refined products, natural gas liquids, liquefied petroleum gas, and related products. Assets are geographically diverse, spanning the United States and in Alberta, Canada, but heavily concentrated in major U.S. shale basins like the Permian, Stack, and Bakken.Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquids, natural gas and refined products. Its business segments are Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.