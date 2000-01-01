Plains GP Holdings LP Class A (NYSE:PAGP)

North American company
Market Info - PAGP

Company Info - PAGP

  • Market Cap$3.356bn
  • SymbolNYSE:PAGP
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas Midstream
  • Currency
  • ISINUS72651A2078

Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquids, natural gas and refined products. Its business segments are Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

Latest PAGP news

