Planet Fitness Inc Class A (NYSE:PLNT) Share Price

Company Profile

Planet Fitness Inc is a franchisor and operator of fitness centers in the United States. The company's reportable segments are Franchise, Corporate-owned stores, and Equipment. Franchise segment includes operations related to its franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama and Mexico, Corporate-owned stores segment includes operations with respect to all corporate-owned stores throughout the United States and Canada, and The Equipment segment includes the sale of equipment to franchisee-owned stores in the U.S. The firm generates a majority of its revenue from the Franchise business segment.Planet Fitness Inc is a franchisor and operator of fitness centers in the United States. It has approximately more than 8.7 million members and more than 1,200 stores in 47 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada and the Dominican Republic.