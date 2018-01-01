Interactive Investor
Home
>
Shares
>

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Share Price

PL

Planet Labs PBC

North American company

Right Arrow 1

Industrials

Right Arrow 2

Aerospace & Defense

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

NAV Price

-

Last Traded

-

Chg

-

-

XNYS

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

Times are shown in GMT-5, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

Company Profile

Planet Labs PBC is an Earth imaging company. It provides daily satellite data that helps businesses, governments, researchers, and journalists understand the physical world and take action.

NYSE:PL

US72703X1063

USD

Loading Comparison

Latest PL News

Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News