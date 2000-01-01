Planet Ventures Inc (TSX:PXI)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - PXI

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - PXI

  • Market CapCAD5.700m
  • SymbolTSX:PXI
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorCapital Markets
  • Currency
  • ISINCA7270531006

Company Profile

Planet Ventures Inc is an investment issuer in Blockchain technologies and crypto-currencies providing investors exposure to a wide-range of investments in the Crypto/Blockchain markets.

Latest PXI news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .