Plant Advanced Technologies Pat SA (EURONEXT:ALPAT)

European company
  • Market Cap€19.800m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:ALPAT
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0010785790

Company Profile

Plant Advanced Technologies Pat SA is a France-based life sciences company focusing on eco-friendly plant extracts production for pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries. It is also engaged in R & D in the field of plant biotechnology.

