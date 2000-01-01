Plant Advanced Technologies Pat SA (EURONEXT:ALPAT)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ALPAT
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ALPAT
- Market Cap€19.800m
- SymbolEURONEXT:ALPAT
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINFR0010785790
Company Profile
Plant Advanced Technologies Pat SA is a France-based life sciences company focusing on eco-friendly plant extracts production for pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries. It is also engaged in R & D in the field of plant biotechnology.