Plant Health Care PLC is a provider of proprietary agricultural biological products and technology solutions to improve crop performance. It has two areas of focus for the business. Its Commercial business is focused on the sale of biological products that are applied to soil, seeds or plants to improve the plant's health and yield by enhancing its natural physiological processes, and the New Technology segment is focused on the research and development of its Plant Response Elicitor technology platform, that enables the custom design and creation of peptides to achieve targeted responses in specific crops, including both row and specialty crops. Geographically, it operates through the regions of the Americas which is the key revenue driver, Mexico, and other regions.