Company Profile

Plantronics Inc designs and manufactures lightweight communications headsets, telephone headset systems, and other communications endpoints. The firm's headsets are used for unified communications applications in contact centers, with mobile devices and Internet telephony, for gaming, and for other applications. Its products are shipped through a network of distributors, retailers, wireless carriers, original equipment manufacturers, and other service providers. More than half of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, with the rest coming from Europe, Africa, Asia Pacific, and other regions.