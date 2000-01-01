Plasticos Compuestos SA Ordinary Shares (XMAD:KOM)

  Market Cap€0.000m
  SymbolXMAD:KOM
  IndustryBasic Material
  SectorSpecialty Chemicals
  • Currency
  ISINES0105425005

Company Profile

Plasticos Compuestos SA is engaged in the production and distribution of plastic compounds and masterbatches. The product portfolio includes color masterbatches, black masterbatches, white masterbatches, additives, compostable resins, and mineral concentrates.

