Plastiques du Val-de-Loire (EURONEXT:PVL)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - PVL

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - PVL

  • Market Cap€171.860m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:PVL
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorAuto Parts
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0013252186

Company Profile

Plastiques du Val-de-Loire is a specialist in the design, production and sale of complex plastic parts for convenience goods. The Company processes new or spent plastics resins into intermediate or final industrial plastic products.

Latest PVL news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .