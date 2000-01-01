Plata Latina Minerals Corp (TSX:PLA)

North American company
Market Info - PLA

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - PLA

  • Market CapCAD3.160m
  • SymbolTSX:PLA
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA72763R1064

Company Profile

Plata Latina Minerals Corp is a Canadian exploration company. It holds four properties namely Palo Alto Project, Vaquerias Project, Naranjillo Project and La Joya Project. The company explores for gold and silver.

Latest PLA news

