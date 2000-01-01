Platform Specialty Products Corp (NYSE:PAH)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - PAH
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - PAH
- Market Cap$3.200bn
- SymbolNYSE:PAH
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorSpecialty Chemicals
- Currency
- ISINUS72766Q1058
Company Profile
Platform Specialty Products Corp is a producer of high technology specialty chemical products and provider of post-sale technical services.