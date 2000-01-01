Company Profile

Platina Resources Ltd is a company engaged in acquiring, exploring and developing mineral interests, prospective for precious metals and other mineral deposits. It holds an interest in Owendale, Munni Munni, Skaergaard and Qialivarteerpik Projects.Platina Resources Ltd is engaged in the acquisition of mining tenements for mineral exploration with a focus on platinum group metals. The Company owns Owendale Scandium, Cobalt, Platinum and Nickel Project in central New South Wales, Australia.