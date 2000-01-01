Company Profile

Platinum Asset Management is an Australian-based niche fund manager with a specialty in international equities founded in 1994. It offers region- and industry-specific funds in addition to global portfolios. There is flexibility in the investment strategies at Platinum, with funds having the option to engage in short-selling, taking positions in foreign exchange markets, and derivative-based activities to manage risk and aid performance.Platinum Asset Management Ltd operates a funds management business. The company offers regional and industry specific fund and also invests in equities.