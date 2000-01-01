Plato Gold Corp (TSX:PGC)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - PGC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - PGC
- Market CapCAD5.110m
- SymbolTSX:PGC
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- Currency
- ISINCA72766E1025
Company Profile
Plato Gold Corp is a junior Canadian exploration company that is focused on exploring precious and strategic metals properties. The company has three regionally based projects - Good Hope Niobium project, Timmins Gold project and Lolita project.Plato Gold Corp is a junior Canadian exploration company that is focused on exploring precious and strategic metals properties.