Plato Income Maximiser Ltd (ASX:PL8)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - PL8

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - PL8

  • Market CapAUD304.040m
  • SymbolASX:PL8
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorAsset Management
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000PL81

Company Profile

Plato Income Maximiser Ltd is an investment company. Its investment strategy is to invest (directly or indirectly) in a portfolio predominately comprised of ASX listed entities, as well as listed SPI futures and cash.

Latest PL8 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .