Playa Hotels & Resorts NV Shs -A- (NASDAQ:PLYA)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - PLYA
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - PLYA
- Market Cap$1.014bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:PLYA
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorResorts And Casinos
- Currency
- ISINNL0012170237
Company Profile
Playa Hotels & Resorts NV is an owner, operator and developer of all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Its portfolio consists of approximately 13 resorts located in Mexico, the Dominican Republic and Jamaica.