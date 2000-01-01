Playa Hotels & Resorts NV Shs -A- (NASDAQ:PLYA)

North American company
Company Info - PLYA

  • Market Cap$1.014bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:PLYA
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorResorts And Casinos
  • Currency
  • ISINNL0012170237

Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV is an owner, operator and developer of all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Its portfolio consists of approximately 13 resorts located in Mexico, the Dominican Republic and Jamaica.

