Playfair Mining Ltd (TSX:PLY)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - PLY
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - PLY
- Market CapCAD3.680m
- SymbolTSX:PLY
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA72811X2041
Company Profile
Playfair Mining Ltd is a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company engages in acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and Ireland. Its project portfolio comprises of OX Mountain project and Grey River Tungsten.