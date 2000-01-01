Playmates Holdings Ltd (SEHK:635)

APAC company
Market Info - 635

Company Info - 635

  • Market CapHKD2.392bn
  • SymbolSEHK:635
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorLeisure
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG7130P2206

Company Profile

Playmates Holdings Ltd is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company engaged in the design, development, marketing and distribution of toys and family entertainment activity products.

