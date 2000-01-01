Company Profile

Playtech PLC specializes in gambling software for various online gambling networks that include online casinos, online bingo, mobile gaming, and online sports betting. The company's open platform software allows customers to build and market casino games that include blackjack, baccarat, slots, and roulette. The company's business segments are gaming B2B, gaming B2C, and financial. Gaming B2B, which earns most of the company's revenue, is the division that operates casino, services, sport, bingo, poker, and other B2B gambling. The segment gaming B2C controls Snaitech, Sun Bingo, and casual and other B2C gambling. The company is based on the Isle of Man and generates the majority of revenue in the U.K. and the Philippines.