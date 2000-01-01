Playtech (LSE:PTEC)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - PTEC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - PTEC
- Market Cap£1.184bn
- SymbolLSE:PTEC
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorGambling
- Currency
- ISINIM00B7S9G985
Company Profile
Playtech PLC is a part of the entertainment industry having operations majorly in Europe. It owns online gaming networks including casinos, online bingo, and online sports betting.