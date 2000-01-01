PLBY Group Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:PLBY)

North American company
Market Info - PLBY

Company Info - PLBY

  • Market Cap$614.170m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:PLBY
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorLeisure
  • Currency
  • ISINUS72814P1093

Company Profile

PLBY Group Inc is a pleasure and leisure company. The group serves consumers in four major categories namely Sexual Wellness, Style & Apparel, Gaming and Lifestyle, and Beauty and Grooming. The company's flagship consumer brand, Playboy, is one of the most recognizable, iconic brands in the world, driving more than $3 billion in global consumer spend annually across 180 countries.

