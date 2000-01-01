Company Profile

PledPharma AB is a Swedish specialty pharma company, which develops new treatments of life-threatening diseases. It develops PledOx, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to reduce side effects in the treatment of colorectal cancer with the chemotherapy FOLFOX; and Aladote for the treatment of acute liver failure caused by acetaminophen/paracetamol poisoning.