Company Profile
PledPharma AB is a Swedish specialty pharma company, which develops new treatments of life-threatening diseases. It develops PledOx, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to reduce side effects in the treatment of colorectal cancer with the chemotherapy FOLFOX; and Aladote for the treatment of acute liver failure caused by acetaminophen/paracetamol poisoning. The Company currently runs two projects in clinical development phase II with the patented drug substance class, PLED-derivatives.