PledPharma AB (OMX:PLED)

European company
Market Info - PLED

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - PLED

  • Market CapSEK0.000m
  • SymbolOMX:PLED
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINSE0003815604

Company Profile

PledPharma AB is a Swedish specialty pharma company, which develops new treatments of life-threatening diseases. It develops PledOx, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to reduce side effects in the treatment of colorectal cancer with the chemotherapy FOLFOX; and Aladote for the treatment of acute liver failure caused by acetaminophen/paracetamol poisoning.PledPharma AB is a Swedish specialty pharma company, which develops new treatments of life threatening diseases. The Company currently runs two projects in clinical development phase II with the patented drug substance class, PLED-derivatives.

