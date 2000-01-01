Company Profile

Plenti Group Ltd is a technology-led consumer lending and investment company. The company offers loan products under three verticals namely, Automotive lending, provides finance to personal and commercial customers for the purchase of new or used motor vehicles; Renewable energy lending, provides finance to Australian households for the purchase and installation of renewable energy products such as solar panels and batteries; and Personal lending, provides fixed term, unsecured, interest-bearing loans used for purposes such as debt consolidation, home improvement, travel expenses, major events, medical expenses and other purposes.