Company Profile

Plexus Corp is a U.S.-based EMS company that provides a range of services, from conceptualization and design to fulfilling orders and providing sustaining solutions, such as replenishment and refurbishment. The company's manufacturing footprint of 3.2 million square feet is spread across the Americas (42%), EMEA (12%), and APAC (46%) and generated revenue of $2.4 billion, of which the Americas contributed 49%, EMEA contributed 5%, and APAC contributed 46% in 2014.Plexus Corp is an electronic equipment manufacturer. It delivers optimized product realization solutions through a product realization value stream services model.