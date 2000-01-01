Company Profile

Plexus Holdings PLC is the United Kingdom based company which is active in the business oil and gas engineering and service. It is engaged in marketing a patented friction-grip method of engineering for oil and gas field wellheads and connectors, named POS-GRIP. The company derives revenue from the sale of its POS-GRIP technology and associated products, the rental of wellheads utilizing the POS-GRIP technology and service income principally derived in assisting with the commissioning and on-going service requirements of its equipment. It operates its business across the world. The majority of the revenue of the company is generated from Europe.