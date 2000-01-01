Company Profile

Plover Bay Technologies Ltd is an SD-WAN router vendor. The company is engaged in designing, development, and marketing of SD-WAN routers and provision of software licenses and warranty and support services. Its operating segments consist of the sale of SD-WAN routers segment that primarily engages in the sale of wired and wireless routers and Software licences and warranty support services segment. Geographically, the group has a business presence in North America, AMEA countries, Asia and other countries, of which a majority of the revenue is derived from North America.