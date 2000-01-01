Plover Bay Technologies Ltd (SEHK:1523)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 1523

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1523

  • Market CapHKD1.182bn
  • SymbolSEHK:1523
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorCommunication Equipment
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG713321035

Company Profile

Plover Bay Technologies Ltd is a SD-WAN router vendor. The company is engaged in designing, development and marketing of SD-WAN routers and provision of software licences and warranty and support services.

Latest 1523 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .