Plover Bay Technologies Ltd (SEHK:1523)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 1523
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 1523
- Market CapHKD1.182bn
- SymbolSEHK:1523
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorCommunication Equipment
- Currency
- ISINKYG713321035
Company Profile
Plover Bay Technologies Ltd is a SD-WAN router vendor. The company is engaged in designing, development and marketing of SD-WAN routers and provision of software licences and warranty and support services.