PLT Energia SpA (MTA:PLTE)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - PLTE

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - PLTE

  • Market Cap€66.730m
  • SymbolMTA:PLTE
  • IndustryUtilities
  • SectorUtilities - Regulated Electric
  • Currency
  • ISINIT0005024960

Company Profile

PLT Energia S.p.A. is engaged in renewable energy market. The Company is engaged in the development, implementation and management of wind, solar, biomass and cogeneration, as well as a trader in sale of electricity.

Latest PLTE news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .