Market Open Price0.00
Previous Close0.00
Volume-
52w Low/High-
Last Trade Price0.00
Bid/Ask Price0.00
Market Cap€66.730m
SymbolMTA:PLTE
IndustryUtilities
SectorUtilities - Regulated Electric
- Currency
ISINIT0005024960
PLT Energia S.p.A. is engaged in renewable energy market. The Company is engaged in the development, implementation and management of wind, solar, biomass and cogeneration, as well as a trader in sale of electricity.