Plug Power Inc is an innovator of modern hydrogen and fuel cell technology. It has revolutionized the material handling industry with its full-service GenKey solution, which is designed to increase productivity, lower operating costs and reduce carbon footprints in a reliable and cost-effective way. The company's GenKey solution couples together all the necessary elements to power, fuel and serve a customer. With proven hydrogen and fuel cell products, the company replaces lead acid batteries to power electric industrial vehicles, such as the lift trucks customers use in their distribution centers. Its ProGen platform of modular fuel cell engines empowers OEMs and system integrators to adopt hydrogen fuel cell technology.Plug Power Inc provides alternative energy technology. It is engaged in the design, development, commercialization and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems used for the industrial off-road market and the stationary power market.