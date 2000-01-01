Plukka Ltd (ASX:PKA)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - PKA
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - PKA
- Market CapAUD2.040m
- SymbolASX:PKA
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorLuxury Goods
- Currency
- ISINAU000000PKA0
Company Profile
Plukka Ltd is an international omni channel fine jewellery retailer of creative fine jewellery offering pieces through its online platform, offline events, and partnerships and Hong Kong flagship locations.