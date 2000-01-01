Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - PLBC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - PLBC
- Market Cap$94.930m
- SymbolNASDAQ:PLBC
- IndustryFinancial Services
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINUS7292731020
Company Profile
Plumas Bancorp is a bank holding company that provides various banking products and services in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. It provides various deposit products such as checking, interest-bearing checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement account. The bank's loan portfolio consists of commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans; agricultural loans; residential real estate loans, and construction and land development loans. The bank's primary source of revenue is generated from providing loans to customers who are predominately small and middle-market businesses and individuals residing in the surrounding areas.Plumas Bancorp is a bank holding company for Plumas Bank. It provides banking and investment services. Its source of income is dividends from the bank.