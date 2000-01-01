Company Profile

Plumas Bancorp is a bank holding company that provides various banking products and services in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. It provides various deposit products such as checking, interest-bearing checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement account. The bank's loan portfolio consists of commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans; agricultural loans; residential real estate loans, and construction and land development loans. The bank's primary source of revenue is generated from providing loans to customers who are predominately small and middle-market businesses and individuals residing in the surrounding areas.Plumas Bancorp is a bank holding company for Plumas Bank. It provides banking and investment services. Its source of income is dividends from the bank.