Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC)

North American company
Company Info - PLBC

  • Market Cap$94.930m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:PLBC
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS7292731020

Company Profile

Plumas Bancorp is a bank holding company that provides various banking products and services in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. It provides various deposit products such as checking, interest-bearing checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement account. The bank's loan portfolio consists of commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans; agricultural loans; residential real estate loans, and construction and land development loans. The bank's primary source of revenue is generated from providing loans to customers who are predominately small and middle-market businesses and individuals residing in the surrounding areas.Plumas Bancorp is a bank holding company for Plumas Bank. It provides banking and investment services. Its source of income is dividends from the bank.

