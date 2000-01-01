Pluralsight Inc Class A (NASDAQ:PS)

North American company
  • Market Cap$2.357bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:PS
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINUS72941B1061

Company Profile

Pluralsight Inc operates as an enterprise software company. The firm offers a platform that provides technology skill development solutions mainly by providing various courses for related to technology which include mobile, security, IT and data.

