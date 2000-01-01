Plurilock Security Inc Ordinary Shares (TSX:PLUR)

North American company
Company Info - PLUR

  • Market CapCAD22.530m
  • SymbolTSX:PLUR
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Infrastructure
  • Currency
  • ISINCA72942L1031

Company Profile

Plurilock Security Inc is an identity-centric cybersecurity company that reduces or eliminates the need for passwords by measuring the pace, rhythm and cadence of a user's keystrokes to confirm their identity. The company's flagship products, Plurilock DEFEND & Plurilock ADAPT, leverage state-of-the-art behavioral-biometric, environmental and contextual technologies to provide an invisible, adaptive and risk-based device and malware protection, and continuous identity assurance.

