Plutus PowerGen (LSE:PPG)

UK company
Market Info - PPG

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - PPG

  • Market Cap£1.350m
  • SymbolLSE:PPG
  • IndustryUtilities
  • SectorUtilities - Regulated Electric
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00B1GDWB47

Company Profile

Plutus PowerGen PLC generates power from flexible stand-by power generation farms. The Company sells power to energy supply companies during periods of peak electricity demand or grid instability.

