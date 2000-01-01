Plutus PowerGen (LSE:PPG)
Company Info - PPG
- Market Cap£1.350m
- SymbolLSE:PPG
- IndustryUtilities
- SectorUtilities - Regulated Electric
- Currency
- ISINGB00B1GDWB47
Plutus PowerGen PLC generates power from flexible stand-by power generation farms. The Company sells power to energy supply companies during periods of peak electricity demand or grid instability.