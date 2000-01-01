Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc is a full service, vertically integrated, self-administered and self-managed Maryland corporation. It is focused on the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant Class B industrial properties, including distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties, primarily located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The company has one reportable segment which is industrial properties.Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc is a full service, vertically integrated, self-administered and self-managed REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant Class B industrial properties.