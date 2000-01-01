PNC Financial Services Group Inc Ordinary Shares (NYSE:PNC)
North American company
- Market Cap$66.543bn
- SymbolNYSE:PNC
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorBanks - Regional
- Currency
- ISINUS6934751057
PNC Financial Services Group is a diversified financial services company offering retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, asset management, and residential mortgage banking. PNC has 2,300 branches in 21 states and the District of Columbia and is the seventh- largest U.S. bank by assets.PNC Financial Services Group Inc operates in the financial services domain. Its main business includes retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, asset management and residential mortgage banking.