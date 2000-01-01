Company Profile

PNE AG is a wind farm developer in the offshore area. The company's core business is the project development as well the construction and operation of onshore and offshore wind farms. The company is organized into three main business areas - onshore wind power, offshore wind power, electricity generation, and wind farm management. In addition, the company offers commercial and technical operating management services for onshore wind farms under the brand energy consult.