PNE AG (XETRA:PNE3)

European company
Market Info - PNE3

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - PNE3

  • Market Cap€304.120m
  • SymbolXETRA:PNE3
  • IndustryUtilities
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINDE000A0JBPG2

Company Profile

PNE AG is a wind farm developer in the offshore area. The company's core business is the project development as well the construction and operation of onshore and offshore wind farms. The company is organized into three main business areas - onshore wind power, offshore wind power, electricity generation, and wind farm management. In addition, the company offers commercial and technical operating management services for onshore wind farms under the brand energy consult.PNE Wind AG is a wind farm developer in the offshore area. The company’s core business is the project development as well the construction and operation of onshore and offshore wind farms.

