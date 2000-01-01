Po Valley Energy Ltd (ASX:PVE)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - PVE
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - PVE
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:PVE
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- Currency
- ISINAU000000PVE9
Company Profile
Po Valley Energy Ltd is an oil and gas exploration and development company. It is involved in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of gas properties in the Po Valley region in Italy. The company owns and operates two gas treatment plants, with more gas and oil developments. PVE has three large gas and oil assets - Offshore Teodorico and onshore Selva gas developments, and the large Torre del Moro oil/gas condensate exploration play.Po Valley Energy Ltd is an oil & gas exploration and development company. It is involved in the exploration, appraisal, development and production of gas properties in the Po Valley region in Italy.