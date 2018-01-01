Pod Point Group Holdings (LSE:PODP) Share Price

PODP
Pod Point Group Holdings
UK company
Consumer Cyclical
Specialty Retail
/
NAV Price
-
Last Traded
-
Chg
-
-
XLON
-
Updated: -
Research
News & analysis
Regulatory news
Times are shown in GMT, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
This stock can be held in:
/
Company Profile
Pod Point Group Holdings PLC is a provider of EV charging solutions with a simple vision: travel should not damage the earth. It has built market- leading capabilities across all four routes to market in the EV charging ecosystem: home, workplace, destination, and en-route. It has developed a highly effective and agile infrastructure to support the design, out-sourced manufacture and installation of charge points and associated systems.
LSE:PODP
GB00BNDRD100
GBX
Loading Comparison
Latest PODP News
PODP Regulatory News