Point Loma Resources Ltd (TSX:PLX)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - PLX

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - PLX

  • Market CapCAD6.230m
  • SymbolTSX:PLX
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas E&P
  • Currency
  • ISINCA7305591017

Company Profile

Point Loma Resources Ltd is an oil and gas exploration and development company focusing on conventional oil and gas reservoirs in Central Alberta.

Latest PLX news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .