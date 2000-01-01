Point Loma Resources Ltd (TSX:PLX.H)
Market Cap: CAD1.810m
Symbol: TSX:PLX.H
Industry: Energy
Sector: Oil & Gas E&P
ISIN: CA7305591017
Point Loma Resources Ltd is principally engaged in the business of acquisition, development, production of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Geographically it operates through the region of Canada. The company derives revenue from Crude oil, Natural gas liquids and Natural gas. It has an operation in Wizard Lake and Paddle River.Point Loma Resources Ltd is an oil and gas exploration and development company focusing on conventional oil and gas reservoirs in Central Alberta.