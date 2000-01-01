Point Parfums Digital SA (EURONEXT:MLPPF)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MLPPF
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MLPPF
- Market Cap€0.000m
- SymbolEURONEXT:MLPPF
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorHousehold & Personal Products
- Currency
- ISINFR0012735355
Company Profile
Point Parfums Digital SA distributes all forms of all products including health and beauty products.