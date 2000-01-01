Point Parfums Digital SA (EURONEXT:MLPPF)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - MLPPF

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MLPPF

  • Market Cap€0.000m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:MLPPF
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorHousehold & Personal Products
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0012735355

Company Profile

Point Parfums Digital SA distributes all forms of all products including health and beauty products.

Latest MLPPF news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .