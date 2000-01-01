Company Profile

Points International Ltd is a Canadian company which is engaged in providing web-based solutions to the loyalty program industry. It offers e-commerce services include the retailing and wholesaling of loyalty program currencies, a range of additional e-commerce products and management of an online consumer-focused loyalty points management web-portal. The company's operating segments are Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. It generates maximum revenue from the Loyalty Currency Retailing segment. The majority of the company's revenue is derived from the United States.