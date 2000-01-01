Polarean Imaging Ordinary Shares (LSE:POLX)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - POLX
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - POLX
- Market Cap£24.600m
- SymbolLSE:POLX
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorMedical Devices
- Currency
- ISINGB00BF3DT583
Company Profile
Polarean Imaging PLC and its subsidiary are engaged in developing next generation medical imaging technology. It develops equipment that enables existing MRI systems to achieve an improved level of pulmonary functional imaging.