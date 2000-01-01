Company Profile

Polaris designs and manufactures off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles for recreational and utility purposes, snowmobiles, small vehicles, and on-road vehicles, including motorcycles and low-emission vehicles, along with the related replacement parts, garments, and accessories. The firm entered the aftermarket parts segment in 2016, tying up with Transamerican Auto Parts and then tapped into boats through the acquisition on Boat Holdings in 2018 and Larson in 2019, offering exposure to new segments of the outdoor lifestyle market. Polaris products retailed through 2,250 dealers in North America and through 1,400 international dealers as well as 32 subsidiaries and 85 distributors in more than 120 countries outside North America at the end of 2019.