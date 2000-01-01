Poligrafici Printing SpA (MTA:POPR)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - POPR

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - POPR

  • Market Cap€18.290m
  • SymbolMTA:POPR
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorPublishing
  • Currency
  • ISINIT0004587470

Company Profile

Poligrafici Printing S.p.A. engages in editing, publishing, and distributing page folders, newspapers, magazines, catalogues, and books in Europe. Its services include pre-press, on-line, offset and Web offset printing, and post printing services.

Latest POPR news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .